Where to watch the delivery of the Golden Globes awards LIVE?

This Sunday will be the edition number 77 of the Golden Globes, where the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFP, for its acronym in English), will reward the best of Cinema and television.

It is one of the most important awards deliveries in the industry seventh Art, it is considered by many experts as the Oscar prelude, so you could predict what will happen in the event organized by the Hollywood Academy

But where can they see the transmission?

The transmission will be in charge of TNT channel and in Mexico the red carpet can be seen from 6:00 p.m. on channels 214, 370 and 870 of Dish, Meanwhile in Izzi can be seen on 610. Sky's channel 415 will also broadcast it.

On the other hand, in the Channel E! the broadcast will be conducted by Giuliana Rancic and Ryan Seacrest It can be followed from 5:00 p.m. on 218 of Izzi, 248 of Dish and 206 of Sky.

Besides, the Red carpet It will also be broadcast live through the YouTube channel TNT Latin America.

It is worth mentioning that this year, the Golden Globes they have among their nominees to great productions of Netflix how The Irishman, Story of a marriage Y The two potatoes, however, also the film of Joker Todd Phillips could take the award to Best film.

