Where to see the Simpsons on Sky? Ultimate guide to watching them on TV

After the acquisition of the Fox from Design, now two years ago, they officially entered the list of the House of Mickey Mouse, then landed last year in an absolutely complete version on Disney+, but in Italy the very yellow inhabitants of Springfield are also available on Sky.i Simpson by Matt Groening

In fact, since last 24 March 2020, the series has officially switched to the streaming service, but in Italian territory it is still possible to watch the daily adventures of Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa e Maggie Simpson also on TV, from premiere to 30th season su Sky on Demand o Now TV, which would be the company’s streaming broadcast service.

With its 31st season currently on the schedule, Matt Groening’s The Simpsons celebrate their thirty-first year of life, as they have never skipped a single year of broadcast or release since 1989, between most regular, long-lived, followed and successful animated series ever produced by FOX and switch to the small screen. They are truly iconic characters in stories that have marked the story of American and international seriality, cult in the most complete sense of the word.

Despite the many changes made to the series in dutiful support for American woke culture, I Simpson remain unmissable today and with something fun and stimulating to say, albeit to a lesser extent than in the past.