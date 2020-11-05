Where to see Friends? Ultimate guide to bingewatching

The pilot of Friends it first aired on NBC in 1994 and the series ended in 2004, after ten seasons. There are several ways to see the series for the first time or do the bingewatching of the most loved sitcom and his own 236 episodes that compose it.

All ten the seasons are currently streaming on:

Netflix

Amazon Prime Video

Or you can buy them and stream them on:

Rakuten TV

Microsoft Store

Friends followed a group of young adults whose ages were not always consistent during the episodes: Phoebe Buffay, Monica and Ross Geller, Rachel Green, Joey Tribbiani and Chandler Bing, who lived in New York City and they tried to balance their personal, social and professional lives and find their way. Friends is considered one of the most great TV shows of all times that still today manages to be a worldwide success and attract legions of new fans or old fans that continue to relate to the show.

A long-awaited reunion it should have happened this year with a special for HBO Max but because of the pandemic of COVID-19 filming has been postponed and there is currently no certain release date. But undoubtedly, fans can’t wait to see Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry as their iconic and unforgettable characters and take a look at what happened in their lives.

