where The Winds of Winter will start from, here’s what to remember

George RR Martin has recently provided an update on The Winds of Winter, the penultimate novel of A Song of Ice and Fire, hence the HBO TV series Game of Thrones drew inspiration. It’s been nine years since the release of A dance with dragons, the previous volume of the saga, and fans are waiting for the sequel.

Martin, speaking of the book that in Italy will have the title of The winds of winter, he had stated that in the process of writing A Dance with Dragons he had left out two great battles, which he would later recover in the next book.

“I intend to begin the tale with the two great battles that I had set the stage for in A Dance with Dragons, the Battle of the North and the Battle of Meereen – the Battle of Slavers’ Bay. And then continue from that point.”

One of the focal points will therefore be the great battle between the troops of Stannis Baratheon and those led by Ramsay Bolton. In the series, the unchallenged dominance of the Bolton troops was seen with the final fall (and consequent death) of Stannis. We will see if the book will follow the events narrated in the series, or will create alternative paths.

Another issue on which several questions have emerged is the future of Jon Snow. In fact, the fifth book of The Chronicles saw the death of Jon Snow in the finale due to the betrayal of his “companions” of the Night Guardians. We know from Game of Thrones that Jon was resurrected thanks to the intervention of Melisandre (in the series played by Carice van Houten), succeeded, according to him, at the behest of Lord of the Light (R’hllor for lovers of novels). It seems quite certain that Jon Snow will also come back to life in the book, but fans have expressed more than a doubt about how this will happen, thinking it is difficult that the solution of the TV series will be implemented: some fan theories would like Jon Snow’s mind moved into Ghost, his direwolf. Charming.

George RR Martin has already confirmed that in the book we will find the stories of Sansa, currently confined to Valle in the guise of Alayne, bastard daughter of Petyr Baelish e Arya, currently a Braavos where it makes itself known with the name of Mercy. Some chapters dedicated to the two young women of Stark House had been posted on Martin’s blog.

Although Martin has failed in his promise to complete The Winds of Winter by August 2020, it should be less and less for the publication of the book, when finally all our doubts will be dissolved by the author.

What do you expect from The Winds of Winter? Let us know in the comments space!