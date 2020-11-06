Where is Raftel located? ONE PIECE’s latest island is still a mystery

“My treasure? Look for it”, the last sentence of Gol D. Roger triggered the beginning of the pirate era of ONE PIECE, in which the protagonist Monkey D. Luffy also took part. And where is that treasure found? Everyone knows it’s at the end of the Rotta Maggiore, up that island known as Laugh Tale, or Raftel according to the old transliterations.

Ma where exactly Raftel is? Let’s make a summary of all the information we know so far on the last island of ONE PIECE and that it will almost certainly mark the end of Luffy’s and his crew’s journey.

Raftel is the final destination which however cannot be found on the cards. As Roger and his friends experienced, the last island marked by the Log Pose is not the end of the journey. It is known that to chart the course they are four special Poneglyphs required, of red stone, and which will indicate how to reach the island. By combining the four pieces of information, a crew can set foot on the mythical island.

So far Luffy and his people have got their hands on the information of two stones, they know where the third is but not the fourth. While waiting for Kaido’s defeat, we can only imagine where the last stone that will take the pirates to their destination is. And there they will find a treasure that made Roger laugh and that led him to baptize the island Laugh Tale.