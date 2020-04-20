TV Shows

Where is Anabel Ferreira and what is she doing now?

April 20, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
Share it:

The Mexican actress Anabel Ferreira, who in the 80s achieved fame thanks to her television program Anabel, which lasted for several years on the air, rarely appears now on television, but continues to develop her career in show business.

Anabel Ferreira is remembered by characters such as Coralia and La Dra.Noai, which she did on Anabel, a program that was broadcast on Channel 2 of Televisa and that remained in public taste from 1988 to 1996.

In Anabel, Ferreira, who is originally from Aguascalientes, Mexico, worked with comedians such as Mario Bezares, Carlos Ignacio, María Alicia Delgado and Eugenio Derbez.

IMPORTANT, ABOUT CORONAVIRUS: To get the latest news about coronavirus, register by clicking on this space and we will send you the information instantly

During recent years, Anabel suffered from a disease that caused facial paralysis and severe pain in the ear and head, so she was a bit removed from the scenes, until she recovered.

Anabel Ferreira Facebook Photo

Anabel has kept working sporadically on Mexican television and has been seen years ago in soap operas such as Soy tu dueña, alongside Lucero and Fernando Colunga, and I keep loving you, with Claudia Ramírez and Sergio Goyri.

You can read: Leticia Calderón shows her fans what her house is like inside

The actress has also not ceased to appear in the Mexican theater and has had important participations in plays such as Too Many for One Night, Tomy must be killed and Freud's Last Excursion.







During 2013, she acted in the movie Tercera Llamada, directed by Francisco Franco Alba and more recently in the Netflix series Tijuana and La casa de las flores.

Facebook photo




In the beginning of her career, Anabel starred in dozens of Mexican fotonovelas. Facebook photo

You can also read: CORONAVIRUS in Mexico a day

.

Share it:
Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.