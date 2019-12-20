Where have you played the 2019 Christmas Draw prizes less often?

Share it:

There is nothing left for December 22, the date on which the Extraordinary Christmas Sweepstakes 2019 is celebrated. If you already have your tenth, surely you want one of the winners with "El Gordo", the first prize. The truth is that in the Christmas Lottery superstition and luck have much to do. So it’s interesting to know where he has played less often "El Gordo".

The less graceful cities and provinces in the Christmas Lottery

The Extraordinary Christmas Lottery Draw has more than 200 years of history. The first time it was held was in 1812. Well, during these two centuries "El Gordo" has never fallen in the following cities: Girona, Toledo, Jaén, Ávila and Tarragona. Until last year 2018 Zamora was also on the list.

Although luck has never smiled on ÁvilaThe truth is that the people of Spain are one of the Spaniards who spend more money to buy tenths for the Christmas raffle: 86.21 euros compared to the 60.53 euros spent by the Spaniards on average.

Fortune has not smiled too much in Ceuta, which has only enjoyed the first prize of the Christmas Lottery on one occasion, now seven years ago. As for Tarragona, in 2018 "El Gordo" fell in the towns of Camarles and Atafulla. However, the city has never been awarded the first prize.

Girona It is another province capital in which "El Gordo" has never fallen. However, the most desired prize of the Christmas Lottery has fallen in five locations in the province: Ripoll, La Junquera, Figueras, Olot and San Joan les Fonts.

Are the sorianos Those who play the most money per person nationwide. However, they have only achieved "El Gordo" four times, in 2006, in 2008, in 2012 and in 2018.