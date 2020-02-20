Entertainment

Where does the ONE PIECE 971 scene come from? The confrontation between Goemon and Oden

February 20, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

During the preparation of his narrative arches, Eiichiro Oda does not hesitate to draw on traditions, cultures and inspirations from all over the world. In the case of Wanokuni, the recent chapters of ONE PIECE they presented us with an island very similar to feudal Japan. In chapter 971 of the manga there is a new reference to that period.

Oden had to suffer defeat at the hands of Kaido and has now been forced into a rather brutal execution: he will be boiled alive in a pot full of hot oil. On stage presented in ONE PIECE chapter 971, where Kaido and Orochi remain happy to watch end of Oden, a particular representation is staged.

The scene in which Oden lifts his companions while he is immersed in boiling oil is taken from a painting dedicated to death of Goemon Ishikawa. The Japanese folkloric figure who also inspired the character of Lupine III was comparable with the western Robin Hood. Little is known about Goemon Ishikawa's life, but he was a thief who stole the gold of the rich to give it to the poor, work done until he tried to kill Toyotomi Hideyoshi, a daimyo and samurai of the Sengoku period.

READ:  Temtem: this is how your particular Type Table works

According to some versions, Toyotomi was a despot and emerged unscathed from the assassination attempt Goemon who was captured and boiled alive on a date between 24 August and 9 October 1594. However, Toyotomi also condemned Goemon's son to death, who however managed to save himself thanks to his father who kept him raised above the pot. In Kumi's tweet at the bottom you can see the parallels of the two scenes that show once again how many details the author of ONE PIECE inserts in his manga.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.