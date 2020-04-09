Share it:

ANDis clear: Final Fantasy 7 Remake It is not the "complete game". That is, while it is a full RPG in its own right, it does not cover the entire plot of the 1997 original. Instead, it is just the first in a series of multi-part games that will tell the full story. With that in mind, it's understandable if the first question you thought of is "Where does Final Fantasy 7 Remake end?". Especially if you have played the original PlayStation game. If the answers are what you are looking for, then this is the place to find them.

As Square Enix has said several times before, Final Fantasy 7 Remake is just the Midgar section of the original game. This means that it includes the following sections: the two Mako reactors, the slums (here in their day translated as suburbs), the Muro Market and the imposing Shinra building. Nothing beyond the borders of the steel city is shown, the strange flashback apart.

Regardless, the final scene of the Remake shows us Cloud, Tifa, Barret, Aeris, and Red XIII walking away from Midgar towards the world of Gaia, with plans to prevent Sephiroth from destroying the planet. That is, almost exactly like the end of the Midgar section in the original game.

That means you can't see the city of Kalm or any part of the open world of the original game, but you can enjoy iconic moments like the fight with Rufus on top of the Shinra building, the escape by the road on board our motorcycle or the exceptional battle against Motorbola.

However, that doesn't mean that everything in Final Fantasy 7 Remake is the same as in the original. After all, this is a version of history that is reinventing itself and very expanded, so there are new surprises to experience. If you want to see the ending for yourself, stay away now, because spoilers are coming.

Please note: More specific spoilers for the Final Fantasy VII Remake ending follow below.

The final chapter of Final Fantasy 7 Remake brings us around an hour of completely new story moments, involving two big boss battles and the introduction of a new key plot line. The final boss is Sephiroth, which is understandable considering his status as the greatest evil in the story, but the boss that precedes him ties directly into the new and expanded Remake narrative. So while the ending scene may look like the one in the original game, almost everything else in the last chapter of Remake is brand new.

Concluding just after the group escapes from Midgar, it leaves the possibility of a sequel that will move us towards Kalm, Fort Condor, Junon, or the cool Gold Saucer amusement park (and beyond). However, don't expect that trip to be exactly as you remember it; Remake's new narrative additions mean we'll probably see all of this in a new light. With a different perspective.

That's where Final Fantasy 7 Remake ends, and it will take you 30 to 40 hours to get there. That is a far cry from the roughly five hours it takes to finish that part in the original game. Remember that you can already enjoy our analysis of Final Fantasy VII Remake. You can read it here.