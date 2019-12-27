Where did the marriage between Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma take place? No, you will never guess the location

Share it:

Hilary Duff is Matthew Koma they said yes! The marriage it happened 7 months after the announcement of their engagement, how can I say … when love calls you have to answer. The couple got married on Saturday 21 December, with a very intimate and low profile ceremony. Only a few relatives and close friends are invited. The location? You will never guess it. No castle or historic villa or beach in the Bahamas as would be appropriate for a couple from the show biz, but the home garden. It seems to us a super romantic idea! Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma already have one daughter, Banks Violet Bair born on October 25, 2018, right in the same house. Hillary Duff in fact, he said he chose to give birth to the baby girl at home through water birth. When it is said, a love nest. The former Disney star is also the mother of another child, Luca, 8 years old, with his ex-husband Mike Comrie. But the time has come to know everything we know about dress and ceremony. And why not, make some notes for a perfect winter wedding.

All the details of Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma's wedding

As we have already revealed, the wedding of Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma it took place in their Los Angeles home and was very private. A present source has revealed to people: “The wedding was in their home. It was small and low profile. Just families and some close friends. The ceremony began at sunset and they got married inside the house. When the ceremony was over, the guests toasted. The reception was under a white awning in the back garden. Her sister Hailey (Hilary's sister) has been very involved in preparing the wedding. Hilary and Hailey are very close. "

The confirmation came through a photo posted on Instagram by Hilary Duff and Matthew. Same shot as the couple with the written just married drawn on the rear window of a Jeep Gran Wagoneer. What changes are the respective comments on the post. Hilary wrote "This". (This), Matthew was a little more romantic: "for the rest of eternity … 12/21/19".

But do we want to talk about the bride's beautiful white dress? It is the work of the designer Jenny Packham who made Hilary a dress with a deep neckline on the back and a cape that goes down to the ground with raised straps. Hilary Duff talks about her dress, from the project to the realization, in a "behind the scene" video created for Vogue. The star of Younger he posted a part of it right on his profile Instagram of Hilary Duff.

Stylist Jenny Packham about this dress said: "I want Hilary to feel how I think she wants to feel in this dress from the indication we have had, which is very modern and a little daring. And more than anything else I wanted her to feel comfortable wearing it, and it's a very safe look. "The dress in its simplicity, looks modern but with a very clean line. In short, if you haven't understood it yet, you really liked it to us too. The couple showed the wedding rings last. With a very "intimate" bathroom selfie, posted in the IG story by Hilary Duff, the two show off their hands with the rings on their finger. between Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma it contains all the romance and love that is not always found in great ceremonies and this young couple just has to do our best wishes!