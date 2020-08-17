Where did Lionel Messi take refuge and with which Barcelona players does he spend the most critical hours of the institution

Share it:

Lionel Messi seriously analyzes leaving Barcelona, ​​after the humiliating defeat against Bayern Münich that eliminated him from the Champions League (Photo by Manu Fernandez / POOL / AFP)

Lionel Messi decided to seclude himself with his family in one of his houses that he has in Spain. The Barcelona star traveled with Antonela Roccuzzo and her children Thiago, Mateo and Ciro, to the residence they have in the Pyrenees of Catalonia, located just over an hour by car from Barcelona.

"The Catalan Pyrenees are full of natural landscapes painted with the rock gray tones of peaks that exceed 3,000 meters of altitude", reads the official site of the commune, which has seven natural parks and a large national park of at least 1,000 kilometers of roads. There in the mountains the Argentinean analyzes the steps to follow amid rumors of all kinds about his future.

(@antonelaroccuzzo)

Lionel Messi is not alone. According to the European press, the captain He is accompanied by his friends Luis Suárez and Jordi Alba, who also traveled with their families. The three footballers are very secretive about the Barcelona crisis that broke out after the humiliating 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich, which eliminated them from the Champions League.

This Sunday, what was an open secret was confirmed: Quique Setién stopped being the coach of the culé team, just eight months after taking office. Several footballers could follow behind the DT, since the leadership made the decision to carry out a deep renovation For try mold a new competitive team to retain the captain.

Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez and Jordi Alba are Barcelona teammates and friends off the pitch (REUTERS / Albert Gea)

In the last hours there was speculation with a mega offer for Neymar, one of Lionel Messi's best partners at Barcelona, return to the club. As published by the Catalan newspaper Sport on its cover that will come out this Monday, Ney is the great goal. Apparently the prayers of Lionel messi and the fans, who clamored for the return of the Brazilian long ago. The offer that the Barça team prepares is USD 70 million plus Antoine Griezmann's pass.

It is worth remembering that La Pulga's contract will expire in the middle of next year, date on which the presidential elections will be held. The talks for the renewal are frozen and the future of the best player in the world is uncertain.

The cover of Sport this Monday

As revealed by the Brazilian journalist Marcelo Bechler, the forward wants to leave the Barça club: "The information we have is that Lionel Messi wants to leave Barcelona now and the board has already been communicated about that". Immediately, the phrase of the newspaper correspondent Interative Sport it had repercussions on the main portals of the planet and several Catalan journalists echoed what until then was a rumor.

Bechler, whose data was replicated by the British site The SunHe pointed out that a person from the club, very close to the Argentine, told him: "I have never seen Messi so far from Barcelona in so many years in here as now."

Koeman is the main one appointed by the Barcelona leadership to fill the position of Quique Setién (REUTERS / David Klein / File Photo)

Even if Quique Setién's departure was confirmed this Sunday, from the directive commission of the Blaugrana They had already been considering different options to supplant the coach. The options always boiled down to three simple names that seem to be playing a race between them, not because of the actions of these strategists themselves, but because of the different opinions and considerations of the managers themselves. From Europe they assure that who replaces the former coach of Betis will not leave the list between Ronald Koeman, Xavi Hernández and Mauricio Pochettino. Although of course, there is one of them that today is the main candidate and is one step above the rest. And this is the Dutch.

According to the medium Sports world, the current driver of the Mechanical orange He has the character to command a restructuring in the team and the necessary scrolls to be heard by the referents of the staff. He is also knowledgeable about what it means to wear the culé shirt since he did so between 1989 and 1995, he was even the hero of the final against the Sampdoria in 1992 by scoring the winning goal that gave him his first European cup to the Catalan cast. Son of the philosophy of Johan cruyff, Koeman had already been probed by the Barça in January, when the club said goodbye to Ernesto Valverde, but at that time he rejected the offer since he wanted to play the Eurocup as head of his team, but it was postponed to 2021 and he knows that this could be the last call of the Blaugrana.

