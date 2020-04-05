where are the protagonists of the Netflix series today, from the case still open to Joe Exotic in confinement

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

'Tiger King' is one of this year's platform television phenomena. The documentary miniseries of Netflix comprising only seven one-hour episodes, it is a true crime about an incredible real character: Joe Exotic, the owner of a private zoo with more than 200 tigers and other big cats. But he's just the sun they turn on a lot of equally quirky characters.

The businessman even ran for President of the United States at the same time as Trump, and governor of Oklahoma, but at some point he may have tried to hire someone to kill his nemesis, and that is the keynote of the series that has captivated so many people: each episode a new surprise, an incredible twist or a weird guy with delusional anecdotes. In this way, it was the most tweeted program in the country in its premiere, creating a situation similar to a realitie.

So much so, that people comment on Joe, Carole, Doc and company as if they were the participants of a contest. But the truth is that their stories are so crazy that it is difficult for any movie to imagine such a thing. But, episode 7 is not the end of his misadventures, of course, and people wonder what will they be doing now. This is what we know about each one.

John Finlay

He ex-husband of joe, (who was also having relationships with several women in the park) ended his marriage with in 2014. He returned some time later to manage Joe's Safari Bar on the way to the zoo, and helped Joe when he was traumatized dfter the accidental shooting and death of her other husband, Travis Maldonado. Since then his teeth have been fixed and he's working as a welder and living with his fiancée Stormey. He started a Facebook page to tell what he didn't like about 'Tiger king', (how not to show it with his new teeth).

Carole Baskin

The main nemesis of Joe Exotic, Carole Baskin, issued a statement about the premiere of 'Tiger king', qualifying it as "salacious and sensationalist"on the suggestion that she may have been involved in the death of her husband Don Lewis, who disappeared without a trace. Now 58 years old, she continues to live with her third husband, Howard Baskin, in the facilities of Big Cat Rescue near Tampa, Florida, and advocates to stop breeding big cats and keep them in captivity. The facility is currently closed due to coronavirus, but you can see the cats on Instagram.

Don lewis

In unknown whereabouts, Baskin's husband has his case open. He March 24th, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office confirmed that the Don Lewis case remains "active and open", although "We are not aware of any new advice related to the case at this time."said the sheriff's spokeswoman Crystal clark. The question in Episode 3 remains unanswered for 23 years. The sheriff, Chad Chronister, hopes that the popularity of the Netflix series can help clarify something in the case. A tweet from Chronister's account says:

"Since @netflix and the Covid19 quarantine have made #TigerKing famous, I thought it was a good time to ask for new clues. Only you can help solve the unsolved Jack Don Lewis case."

Bhagavan "Doc" Antle

Doc Antle, the other "king of tigers" and polygamist, now owns the Institute of Rare Endangered Species (T.I.G.E.R.S.) from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, released a statement saying he was "disappointed"with the series, accusing the producers of pay participants. Your safari remains open despite coronavirus crisis. Two of Antle's sons, Kody and Tawny, they work at the institute. Ah, now it's called Mahamayavi Bhagavan.

Rick Kirkham

The producer who was filming the Joe Exotic reality series was a crime reporter and started smoking crack while appearing in 'Inside EditionAfter the suspected zoo fire, he moved to Dallas, where his own home just accidentally burned six months later. Now he lives in Bodo, Norway, where he tastes reindeer stew with his new wife and is working on a documentary project about a man with an exciting double life, according to their Facebook post.

Joe Exotic

The main character, himself Tiger king, Joe Maldonado-Passage meets one 22-year prison sentence Grady County Oklahoma after being found guilty of 17 charges of animal abuse and two charges for assassination attempt. Recently moved to a Texas jail where he is totally isolated in his cell, quarantined for precaution of the coronavirus. He filed a $ 94 million lawsuit on March 17, three days before the series premiere, against the Federal Government and Jeff Lowe, who took over Joe's Zoo.

According to Rolling Stone, he alleged that the government contributed to the death of his mother and that Lowe provided false statements to the feds. During quarantine you cannot make any phone calls or answer emails, but strives to have contact with the outside, to thank the samples of affection, since it has received thousands of emails since the documentary premiered. It is speculated that there will be a series, although as a member of the cast only the participation of the SNL comedian is known Kate McKinnon, which would interpret Carole Baskin. Joe wants me to play him Brad Pitt or David Spade.

8. (Not really “trivia,” but a useful piece of info for anyone discussing the show): Saff, the person who got mauled by the tiger, told me repeatedly that he is trans, prefers to be called Saff (not “Kelci ”), And use he / him pronouns. So please do likewise. pic.twitter.com/hCE9vS55Dh – 𝐑𝐨𝐛𝐞𝐫𝐭 𝐌𝐨𝐨𝐫 (@robertmoor_) March 24, 2020

From the rest of the series, Kelci Saffery, who lost part of an arm and returned to work shortly, is transgender and prefers to be called Saff. Hawaiian reportedly still working at the zoo. Jeff Lowe keep running the zoo Greater Wynnewood with his wife Lauren, and he has had at least one more daughter since the series was filmed. He plans to open a new zoo in oklahoma hoping to start from scratch.