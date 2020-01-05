Where and when to see the premiere of the sixth season of Power

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

FOX Premium receives 2020 in pure action; the extended sixth and final season of "Power" arrives in Latin America on the night of this Sunday, January 5 at 8:30 P.M. simultaneously with his debut in the United States. Each Sunday will release a new episode in FOX Premium Series and in the FOX app for Premium subscribers; The sixth season has five episodes of one hour.

"Power" is a dramatic series that explores the glamorous lifestyle of the rich and infamous in Manhattan and the underworld of international drug trafficking. Actor Omar Hardwick plays "James 'Ghost' St. Patrick", a man who tries to escape from his former job as a leader of a drug gang to have an honest life in the New York elite.

In addition to Omar Hardwick, the cast features the performances of Joseph Sikora as "Tommy", his former partner in the drug trafficking business; Naturi Naughton as "Tasha St. Patrick", his fierce wife and Lela Loren as "Ángela Valdés", the assistant to the Federal Prosecutor and first love of "Ghost".

The final season finds "Ghost" with a great thirst for revenge; his former drug partner and his brother in arms must pay for the final betrayal. Astonished by the perfidy and cruelty of those whom his family once called, "Ghost" only thinks of one thing, success is the best revenge!

Photo: courtesy Fox Entertainment Group



"Power" features the executive production of its creator and showrunner Courtney A. Kemp, along with actor and musician Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, who recently debuted as director when leading the third episode of this sixth season. In addition, the series has as executive producers Mark Canton, Gary Lennon, Shana Stein and Bart Wenrich.