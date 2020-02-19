Where and at what time to see the grand finale of the Academy?

Share it:

The acclaimed program "La Academia", by TV Azteca, will come to an end on Sunday, February 23 after four months on the air and there will be great surprises for the public and viewers.

Angie, Carlos, Charly, Dalú and Dennis are the five finalists of the talent competition and will prepare great presentations to delight for the last time on the stage of La Academia.

For this sixteenth and final concert students will prepare the presentation of songs such as "Sola again" by Celine Dion, "La bikina" by Luis Miguel and "If you leave me now" of the great Camilo Sesto.

Where to see the grand finale of the Academy?

The grand finale will be broadcast on the Azteca Uno television channel.

When and at what time?

The grand finale will be broadcast this Sunday, February 23 at 8:00 p.m. (7:00 p.m. in Culiacán).

This last concert will be the definitive one for academics, who since November 14, 2019 have prepared hard during their stay at La Academia to achieve "graduate" in a professional way and go straight to victory in the world of fame.

For the grand finale you will have luxury guests during the night, such as David Bisbal, who will take the stage with academics to interpret a medley of his best hits, Aida Cuevas, Pedro Fernández, Lupillo Rivera, Grandiosas (Dulce, Rocío Banquells and Karina) and Ana Bárbara, who will take over the stage again.