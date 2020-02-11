when you have so many spanish movies that you can set up your own Netflix

Share it:

In the competitive and overcrowded 'streaming' market, FlixOlé and its commitment to Spanish cinema have managed to become an alternative, or rather a complement, to the offer of giants such as Netflix, Amazon or HBO. A little more than a year ago, the digital service of Enrique Cerezo – president of Atlético de Madrid since 2003, as well as a prolific film producer and distributor since the 1990s – announced its official launch and its current catalog, nowadays, already exceeds 3,000 titles, mainly classics of our cinema, but also European and North American series and movies. The price: only 2.99 euros per month. And in addition, it is available worldwide. To unravel its global strategy and dive among its many jewels, we talked with María José Revaldería, general manager of FlixOlé.

“The platform was born because of the need to digitize all the classic Spanish cinema that was being lost. Except for Spanish Television, few networks buy this type of cinema and we, who are a great movie distributor since Mercury Films, a bit of the project matrixWe had many movies that were stored in the can. We wanted to restore them, digitize them and make them available to everyone. Because many were not on BluRay or on any platform, ”explains Revaldería. “We had more than 800 old films, some from 1935, which we decided to restore, and together with the most modern ones, we formed a unique catalog of very good Spanish cinema that was not seen,” he adds.

María José Revaldería, general manager of FlixOlé.

With the experience of the regional channel 8 Madrid, where Cerezo had been broadcasting these same films since 2006; and an agreement with CaixaBank, which allowed them to find a technological partner with which to launch the platform, FlixOlé began operating at the end of 2017. “Seeing the success it had and how we could increase the catalog We decided to release it to the public in November 2018, when we already had a customer base, ”says Revaldería about the official launch of the platform, also available on Orange TV.

Today the viewer will find a video subscription service on demand with more than 3,000 titles between movies and television series. To the original thickness of Spanish cinema from 1940 to 1980, more recent national titles, classic Hollywood movies from RKO Pictures or Italian and French films have been added. “Classic movies work very well. I would highlight all the Buñuel cinema, which is something that everyone should see; the quinqui cinema, which attracts people a lot; and the erotic cinema from the 70s, which also looks a lot, ”says Revaldería. “Among the most recent titles is a lot of comedy, but we also wanted to incorporate thrillers like 'The method', 'I just want to walk' or 'The tip of the iceberg'. And international films like 'Valkiria', ”he continues to list. “In addition, we have bet heavily on the short film thanks to the agreements we have signed with the ECAM and Notodofilmfest", Add.

How to make a catalog visible without news

With such a variety of titles and the lack of premieres, FlixOlé tries to distinguish itself from its competition by communicating its diverse catalog between the thematic sections, which change every month adapting to the present, and the highlights, which make visible hidden jewels. So, the subscriber can discover or revisit from the movie 'Novecento' to series like 'Celia' or 'The lady'. 'Fists out' concentrates the Bud Spencer and Terence Hill movies. And in essential you will find masterpieces by Álex de la Iglesia, Luis García Berlanga, Carlos Saura and José Luis Cuerda. But also from foreign directors such as Orson Welles, Federico Fellini, Alfred Hitchcock or John Ford.

"We don't like to talk about 'Barrio Cinema' because we have Paco Martínez Soria, but Spanish cinema is much more"

"This week we made a special Antonio Banderas, another two for the week of the Oscars and the Goya, at Christmas we did a cycle of childhood in the cinema," said the General Manager of FlixOlé. In addition, every month they incorporate news. Y keep users informed by email and social networks. “We have invited people to the Forqué and Feroz awards to the people subscribed to the 'newsletter', we make contests, give away t-shirts, movie posters, tickets for movie premieres … Beyond notifying the news, we try to make loyalty actions to give added value to our subscribers, ”he concludes.

The eclectic list of most viewed movies during the last 30 days on FlixOlé includes 'Night of Kings', 'My big night', 'The education of fairies', 'Lucia and sex', 'The city is not for me' and 'Suffer mammon'. “In September we premiered exclusively the Men G movies coinciding with the concert they gave ”, clarifies Revaldería. “When children are at home movies like 'Planet 51' sneak into the top 10. But in general, it is very similar to television consumption, ”he adds about his main strength: his experience in the analog world.

“As we are a company dedicated to cinema for many years we have experts in cinema. We pulled the team of 8 Madrid Televisión, which has measured the data of the films that work best in audience, and we have been programming and selling as a distributor to other televisions for many years, so we know quite well how the user behavior is and, above all, how our movies work, ”says Revaldería.

And what do you think that many have baptized them as the Netflix of the 'Neighborhood Cinema'? “We talk about classic cinema, even old cinema with the previous war movies, but we don't like to talk about 'neighborhood cinema' because that concept that Spanish Television has for Paco Martínez Soria's films is not what we want to offer. We hate what the adjective is, because we also have Paco Martínez Soria and it is the most seen. But Spanish cinema is much more and we have many genres, ”Revaldería replies.

Your strategy: reduced price, unique accounts and global access

In summary, FlixOlé is a video subscription service on demand with recommendations where 2.99 euros per month or 29.99 euros per year, after 14 days of free trial, you can enjoy unlimited access to its commented catalog. Of course: the accounts are individual, so that each user can only view the content on one screen at a time, although it can be identified on five different devices. It should be noted that all content can be downloaded to view 'offline'.

“It is a strategic and company decision,” says Revaldería in this regard. If you pay 15 euros for Netflix, it is normal for you to get four accounts. But if you pay 2.99 euros, there is only one account per customer. An advantage when you go out of the market to the last is that you learn from others. And Netflix is ​​already regretting this and it will cost a lot to change it, ”he says.

Unlike other Spanish platforms, our service is international because 80% of the catalog is available worldwide

For all that has been said, Revaldería ensures that its clients are among the most faithful of streaming, which explains as follows: “Our cancellation fee is very low because we offer a lot for little money. We have a different consumption than the series platforms. People have become accustomed to registering on platforms to watch a series for the launch, but it is seen on a weekend and then they can unsubscribe. We are clear that people like to watch movies again. Because when we look at our consumption data the most viewed are not the premiere or the highest grossing, but the most memorable. For example, this Christmas one of the most viewed movies has been 'The nativity scene was assembled', and that which in the same month was broadcast by La 2 ”.

By the way, the FlixOlé subscriber profile "according to Google Analytics data because we only have the email address and the IP" is an adult over 25, there are as many men as women, are middle or upper middle class, and are adapted to new technologies.

FlixOlé is available on FlixOle.com, as well as through different applications for tablets and IOS and Android phones. It can also be seen on televisions by downloading the application for Samsung, LG, Android TV and Apple TV, or using Google Chromecast and the Apple TV AirPlay feature. As noted above, it is also available to Orange TV subscribers.

Although its main market is Spain, FlixOlé can be accessed worldwide. “Unlike other Spanish platforms, Our service is international because 80% of the catalog is available worldwide. We have many clients in the United States, where it costs $ 3.99, Mexico and Argentina, and we are working to make ourselves a place in the Hispanic market, ”says the general manager. "In the end what you have to do is communication because, if not, people don't know that you exist," he says of his next goals, which also include the production of originals.

“We have already co-produced two documentary films: 'Stories of our cinema' with Antonio Resines ”, a tour of our cinematography with testimonials from directors, actors and producers,“ and 'Wild Session' with Apache Films, which premiered in Sitges and is still distributed at festivals, but we will have it soon ”, a review of the Spanish 'exploitation' cinema from the 60s to the 80s that goes from western to low-budget terror through the aforementioned quinqui and erotic genres.

The future of streaming: integration and specialization

Speaking of the evolution of the market, Revaldería predicts: “the process of the platforms I think will be like that of the thematic channels.” And he explains: “At the beginning there were a lot of niches and channels, then they merged and those that they have survived are the very thematic ones, those who have their place and will always be there ”. Hence rule out investing in children's content. “Now comes Disney, which is going to keep the family and children's audience segment because it has everything. It is silly to fight for that when we have so much catalog, ”and quotes 'The clowns on TV.'

To continue increasing its number of subscribers, whose number they do not share, FlixOlé does not rule out integrating its service in other platforms and continuing to close agreements with other partners. For example, the libraries of Cervantes Institute Around the world they have access to the platform. And several senior centers in the district of Canillejas in Madrid you can enjoy the FlixOlé catalog.

In conclusion, Revalería considers that coexistence between platforms is more than possible thanks to the ease of hiring and the low prices. “We are used to paying 60 or 70 euros for pay television. Now, in total you will pay less even if you have several platforms, ”he says.

Photos: FlixOlé