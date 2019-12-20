When winter 2019 starts

Share it:

Little by little, autumn is already coming to an end, giving way to winter 2019. But do you know exactly when winter starts? We tell you everything below so you don't miss anything.

This year 2019 winter will begin at 5:48 hours (peninsular time of Spain) with the Winter Solstice, which will take place at dawn between December 21 and 22. The station will last until March 20, 2020, when spring will begin.

He astronomical start of the seasons It is given by the moment when the Earth passes through a certain position of its orbit around the Sun.

Mind you, because not everyone on December 22 will start winter. Just in the North Hemisphere. On the contrary, summer will begin in the Southern Hemisphere.

A total of 160 countries belong to the northern hemisphere: Albania, Germany, Austria, Bulgaria, Bhutan, China, Colombia, Spain, Gambia, Kenya, Libya, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Russia, Sweden, Vietnam, Yemen …

As for the Southern hemisphere, 48 countries belong to him: Angola, Argentina, Australia, Ecuador, Madagascar, Maldives, New Zealand, Somalia, Tanzania, South Africa, Uganda, Zambia …

Winter Curiosities