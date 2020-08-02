When will the trailer for The Mandalorian 2 arrive? Let's try to clarify

Share it:

After hoarding Emmy nominations, many fans of The Mandalorian eagerly await to find out at least the release date of the trailer for the second season.

It is clearly one of the most anticipated events of 2020, a particularly inauspicious and not very positive year also for the world of cinema and TV series, given that numerous productions have been postponed. The Mandalorian 2 should not suffer any delay in its broadcast and therefore taking into account that the series of Jon Favreau should be released in the fall, the time seems ripe for the release of the trailer.

Just in reference to this with a post on Twitter, Noah Outlaw, a well-known Kessel Run Transmission insider, has guaranteed that the Mandalorian trailer will be made public this month. Outlaw is certainly not the latest arrival, so his words seem very reliable and, considering that the trailer for the first season was published on August 24, we believe that in a few weeks we could find out much more on the future of the series linked to the world of Star Wars created by Geoge Lucas.

Meanwhile Giancarlo Esposito has revealed that in The Mandalorian 2 we will know more about the Darksaber, the legendary weapon that should play a pivotal role in this second season, above all to better understand Moff Gideon's past.