when will the series end? All we know

If it is true that the debut of the thirty-second season of The Simpsons was a huge success, confirming itself as a cult product for at least two generations, one question keeps recurring cyclically: when will we see the series finale? After three decades, the time when we say goodbye to the Simpsons still seems distant. But is it really so?

Today we will try to clarify, reporting all the information we have to understand if and when the series de I Simpson will end.

At the beginning of 2019, some news had circulated that they wanted the show to end with its thirtieth season: rumors denied first of all by the same Matt Groening, and then completely set aside with the renewal (arrived for some surprisingly) for the thirty-first and thirty-second cycle of episodes by FOX, on February 6, 2019.

Fans of the most famous family of animated series have therefore been able to sleep peacefully, at least for another couple of years. Speaking in an interview with Deadline, the president of FOX Michael Thorn has indeed stated that the broadcaster has long been preparing possible strategies and ideas for when the show ends, in what will be a post-Simpsons world, but has openly stated that: “there are no immediate plans to wrap up the series at the moment.“

Some perplexities instead could come from the Disney, now holder of the rights of the series, who could also decide to end the show after the airing of the thirty-second season, even if at the moment it seems an unlikely hypothesis: the hypothesis that the series will go on until creator Matt Groening and showrunner Al Jean they won’t decide it’s time to put an end to the adventures of the Simpson family. In any case, a possible cancellation or renewal announcement for season 33 we believe will not arrive before the beginning of 2021, with a probable useful period for such an announcement in the spring of next year.

Recently, too Yeardley Smith, the voice actress of Lisa, has spoken about the end of The Simpsons, still expecting many seasons of airing.

While Carl Carlson’s new voice actor made his debut with the first episode of The Simpsons 32, the second episode of the new season will be released in the United States on October 4th.