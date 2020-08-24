When will the second part of season 5 come out? The showrunner talks about it

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

In recent days, the showrunners of the series with Tom Ellis had discussed the upcoming episodes of Lucifer, which would have concluded the fifth season of the series. So let’s find out when they will be available in Netflix catalog.

Speaking with Collider reporters, the showrunners Joe Henderson and Ildy Modrovich spoke about the second half of the season, revealing that the decision to split it into two parts had been made before the Coronavirus outbreak. On the release date instead they stated that: “To be honest I think it will be available as soon as we finish shooting. Production will start in the fall, we will do everything to make it safe. We will see how the pandemic will change history, but for now everything seems ready for the start of production“.

In addition, the two showrunners talked about the Lucifer’s final season, thanking the many fans for their role in pushing Netflix to renew it one last time: “The sixth season will be dedicated to fans. To be honest we’re here thanks to you. It will be our way to thank you for joining us on this journey“. All that remains is to wait for the start of work to find out if the series will suffer delays, in the meantime we leave you with our review of the second installment of Lucifer 5.