When will the Champions League final between Bayern Munich and PSG be played: time, TV and everything you need to know

On Sunday, August 23 at 9:00 p.m. in Portugal (4:00 p.m. in Argentina), the Estadio da Luz in Lisbon will be the scene of the crossroads that will be animated by Bayern Munich and PSG. Photo: David Ramos / Pool via REUTERS

It will be a historic final. Without the presence of Lionel messi, neither Christian Ronaldo. A duel that will feature figures of the stature of Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, Robert Lewandowski, Thomas Müller and Angel Di Maria. He Sunday, August 23 at 21 in Portugal (16 Argentina time) on Luz Stadium of Lisbon It will be the scene of the crossing that will animate andl Bayern Munich and the PSG in search of the coveted Champions League.

The German team led by Hans-Dieter Flick he reached the final with an ideal score. After being awarded the B Group (composed of the Tottenham, Olympiakos and Red Star Belgrade) the whole Teuton eliminated the Chelsea of England with a global of 7 to 1 and humiliated the Barcelona in the instance of 8 best with a forceful and historical 8 to 2 which forced the Catalan club to restructure its entire sports project. Instead, in his commitment against the Lyon in the semifinal he exhibited a more austere game, but no less effective to go for his sixth European crown.

Instead, for the PSG it will be his first participation in a final. Those of Thomas tuchel advanced to the knockout phase after clinching the top of the zone A with 5 wins and a draw. In the complex group stage he relegated the Real Madrid to second place and left out of the competition Witches from Belgium and Galatasaray from Turkey.

While the defeat by 2 to 1 against him Borussia Dortmund threatened with an early game, in the rematch the Parisians reversed history thanks to the goals of Neymar and Bernat. That 2 to 0 left the power of France in the quarter finals, where he had to suffer more than necessary to get rid of the Atalanta.

Naturally, the confidence gained by the agonizing triumph in front of the cast of Bergamo allowed him to expose all his lights in the semifinal, when he categorically thrashed the Leipzig from Germany.

The duel that will define the champion of Old continent will be televised simultaneously by sports signals ESPN 2 and Fox Sports for the Latin American region. It will be the first final for him PSG and the eleventh for him Bayern Munich, since the antecedents of the Germans are divided in the same amount of joys that sorrows.

Match schedule:

Argentina and Uruguay: 16:00

Bolivia, Chile, Paraguay and Venezuela: 15:00

Colombia, Peru and Ecuador: 14:00

TV: ESPN 2 and Fox Sports

Bayern Munich's path to the final:

Group stage: 3-0 to Red Star; Olympiacos 3-2, Red Star 6-0, Tottenham 7-2, Olympiacos 2-0, Tottenham 3-1

Round of 16: Chelsea 3-0 and Chelsea 4-1

Quarter finals: 8-2 to Barcelona

Semifinal: 3-0 to Lyon.

PSG's path to the final:

Group stage: 3-0 to Real Madrid, 1-0 to Galatasaray, 5-0 to Bruges, 1-0 to Bruges, 2-2 with Real Madrid, 5-0 to Galatasaray

Round of 16: 1-2 with Borussia Dortmund, 2-0 against Borussia Dortmund

Quarter finals: 2-1 to Atalanta

Semifinal: 3-0 to Leipzig.

