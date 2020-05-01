 When will the Arrowverse seasons and synopsis for the week of May 10 end?

Share it:

Last night we brought you the synopsis of the final episode of the season of "The Flash". Chapter 19 of the current season that will air on May 12, and will mark as we know the abrupt end of the series. This makes us wonder, when the rest of the series will end, which logically are also affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

In principle, the only one that finished filming was the current fifth season of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, so in principle the 15 episodes that make up this season should be broadcast – if they can complete the post-production of all the episodes remotely, but in principle this is the case.

In the case of superheroines, they have been directly affected. It is said that "Batwoman" will be the episode 20 which will be the last episode it's from the season. As to "Supergirl", it was heard that they had shot 21 of the 22 episodes of the season, but really the season finale will put chapter 19, which will additionally include material that they had already filmed from episode 20.

To all this, the chain The CW has released the synopsis of the episodes that will be broadcast in the week that starts from Sunday, May 10 (Sunday of next week). This makes us face the penultimate episodes of the season for "Batwoman" and to "Supergirl", in addition to being the week in which it will end "The Flash".

Batwoman 1 × 19: A Secret Kept From All the Rest

DECIPHERING THE CODE – When members of the Gotham intelligentsia begin to disappear, Commander Kane (Dougray Scott), Sophie (Meagan Tandy) and the Crows go in search of the latest homicidal threat to the city. Meanwhile, Kate (Ruby Rose) is consumed with someone's betrayal and begins to question the loyalty of everyone around her just when she needs them most. So when Luke (Camrus Johnson) and Julia (Christina Wolfe) disappear, Batwoman must trust Mary (Nicole Kang) and a former enemy to deploy her rescue mission. Meanwhile, Alice (Rachel Skarsten) recruits Tommy Elliot (guest star Gabriel Mann) to help her acquire a slippery item her sister is also looking for.

It will air on May 10, directed by Greg Beeman, and written by Jerry Shandy and Kelly Larson.

Supergirl 5 × 18: The Missing Link

LENA DISCOVERS THE CONSEQUENCES OF THE NON NOCERE PROJECT – Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and the team go head to head with Rama Khan (Mitch Pileggi) and Leviathan. Meanwhile, Lena (Katie McGrath) and Lex (guest star Jon Cryer) must join forces when the Non Nocere Project fails, leaving the two brothers in grave danger.

The episode also airs on Sunday the 10th. Avi Youabian directed the episode written by Dana Horgan & J. Holtham.

Legends of Tomorrow 5 × 12: Freaks and Greeks

BROTHERHOOD – The Legends are returning to college and form a brotherhood to try to retrieve an ancient artifact called the Chalice of Dionyus that will help Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) use the Loom of Fate / Loom of Fate. Proud to be back at his university, Nate (Nick Zano) falls under Dion's spell, letting him know of Sara (Caity Lotz), Astra (Olivia Swann), Ava (Jes Macallan) and Charlie's plan to get the Chalice. Meanwhile, on a father-daughter weekend, Rory (Dominic Purcell) takes Lita (Mina Sundwall) on a tour of the university, but Rory leaves Lita for an unexpected reason.

This episode airs on May 12, directed by Nico Sachse and written by Matthew Maala and Ubah Mohamed.

The Flash 6 × 18: Success is Assured

END OF THE SEASON OF “THE FLASH” – Barry (Grant Gustin) considers a risky plan to save Iris (Candice Patton) from the Mirrorverse. Ralph (Hartley Sawyer) tries to prevent Sue (Natalie Dreyfuss) from making a serious mistake that could destroy her life.

Phil Chipera directed the episode written by Kelly Wheeler and Lauren Barnett.

Via information | TV Line