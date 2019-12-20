When will the 2019 Steam Winter Sales begin? The latest leaks reveal dates and times

Share it:

After witnessing the launch on Switch of the Christmas Offers of the eShop Nintendo, among PC gaming enthusiasts the expectation for the beginning of the Steam Winter Sale is growing: let's try then to take stock of the situation with the latest leaks on date and opening hours.

Based on the latest rumors gathered and shared by VG247.com colleagues, the next round of Steam Winter Sale discounts should start at 7:00 pm Italians of today, Thursday 19 December, and then ended in exactly two weeks, on the day of Thursday 2 January 2020. The same dates had already been leaked in October with a leak on end-of-year Steam discounts, which then promptly occurred with the Halloween and Autumn sales.

What awaits us for i Christmas sales in 2019, therefore? Last year, during the 2018 Winter Sale, Valve's top management launched a unique promotional initiative that allowed Steam users to access a whole series of contents through a sort of "digital log cabin" marked by boxes inspired by the Advent Calendar.

Definitely less successful was the experiment carried out with the Steam Summer Sales Grand Prix, based on a program of time discounts that generated not a few misunderstandings between the fans and pushed Valve to make changes in the running (literally!) to make the mechanics of access to the promotions less confusing on the titles included in one's own Wishlist.