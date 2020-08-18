When will filming begin on Season 3? Eric Kripke talks about it

Share it:

As you know theCoronavirus emergency made it much more complicated to work on worldwide sets. In fact, it would seem that precisely because of the restrictions imposed it will be difficult to see Jeffrey Dean Morgan in The Boys. The showrunner then explained how they intend to shoot the episodes of the third season.

Speaking with Collider reporters, Eric Kripke he explained that work on the next unreleased episodes will begin in Toronto in January. It would appear that the season did not lag behind, as the writers were able to continue working meeting on Zoom, for now they have managed to write the script of the first four episodes, in these months their work will also be concluded on all the episodes of the third season. The cast will also be busy recording the episodes in pairs: the first two episodes will in fact be filmed together, so that they can immediately reuse the same sets present in different scenes.

Of course Eric Kripke has reassured that a lot of attention will be paid to the health situation, which could worsen or improve in the coming months. Meanwhile, while we wait for the September 4th for the episodes of the second season, there are important news for all fans of the Garth Ennis comic: it has been announced that Jensen Ackles will join the cast of the third season of The Boys.