When will Attack on Titan 4 be released? The Japanese and Italian release dates

Since 2012, The Attack of the Giants has made its weight felt in the animation schedules. Initially made by WIT Studio, with the first three seasons it managed to become one of the most followed anime in the world. But all this will end with the fourth and final season scheduled for this end of 2020.

In fact, we have known for more than a year and a half Attack of the Giants 4 will be the last season of the anime. Considering among other things that even the manga is in the final stages, it could not be expected to continue for much longer. But when will Attack on Titan 4 come out? Let’s recap the information.

A little over a month ago, NHK TV included the anime in its schedules, confirming a ‘release on Japanese soil at 00:15 on 7 December 2020. So there is only one month left until the last season of Attack of the Giants. And what about the Italian broadcast?

To date, there is no information on who will manage the anime in Italy. Over the past few years there has been VVVVID to provide users with the simulcast subtitled episodes in Italian, then adding the dubbed ones. At the moment, however, also considering the change of studio, it is not yet known who will hold the rights of this last season.

But, should the fight boil down to the VVVVID portal or Crunchyroll’s, it’s widely likely that the episodes will simulcast on the same day as the broadcast in Japan. Given the time zone then, The Attack of the Giants 4 could arrive to us on December 6 in the evening. And according to an insider, the first phase of Attack of the Giants 4 could last 16 episodes.