When, where and what time to see the Spotify Awards Mexico

The first edition of the Spotify Awards will be celebrated at the National Auditorium of Mexico City and will feature great artists such as Bad Bunny, Karol G, Zoé, Julieta Venegas, Los Angeles Azules, J Balvin and Piso 21.

The Spotify Awards 2020 will reward the music that is heard in streaming via the platform that reigns among the others around the world and it will be the listeners who decide the winners through their listening.

The hosts for this first edition will be Ángela Aguilar, Danna Paola, Luisito Comunica and Franco Escamilla.

The ceremony will take place on March 5, 2020 and will be broadcast live on TNT to Mexico and Spanish-speaking countries in Latin America through an alliance with Turner Latin America.

When to see the Spotify Awards Mexico?

March 5, 2020.

Where to see the Spotify Awards Mexico?

For the TNT Mexico, Telemundo and Universo channel in the United States or for the application for premium users.

What time to see the Spotify Awards Mexico?

At 7:00 p.m. in Mexico and at 5:00 p.m. in the United States.