When was the last episode of Boruto that adapted a chapter of the manga?

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is known among fans for having a really high number of filler episodes. Due to his departure in the Japanese television schedules simultaneously with the manga of Ukyo Kodachi and Mikio Ikemoto, the anime could not risk immediately burning the material of the homonymous comic for so many years.

Fans finally caught a glimpse of some light with the arch of the Bandits Mujina which, in its final phase, will stage a narrative arc treated in the first volumes of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. After the escape, in fact, the protagonists will find themselves dealing with Shojoji. But before these episodes, what was the last time the anime dealt with canonical content?

The answer forces us to go back to July 2018 when episode 66 of Boruto was aired: Naruto Next Generations. That episode brought Boruto's story to a close: Naruto the Movie. This means that there are over 80 episodes of distance between one canonical arc and the other filled with filler adventures for Boruto and his companions, or just over a year and a half.

Despite those few episodes taken from the manga, however, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has been able to entertain many spectators becoming one of the most profitable shows on the net. Don't miss the latest information on the next canonical episodes of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations.