'When The Streetlights Go On', official trailer

A few years ago the pilot of the series premiered at Sundance 'When The Streetlights Go On'. This did not go beyond the project, and it was never possible to carry out the official series, until now. Paramount TV and Anonymous looked for a new home for this story, which has ended up in Quibi, a platform where we can finally enjoy it and that has just launched its official trailer.

Written by Chris Hutton and Eddie O'Keefe, 'When The Lights Go On' tells the story of a small community in the United States that is shaken after the murder of a beautiful young woman. Now, the victim's sister and her high school classmates will have to fight to make sense of normalcy while the murder investigation is ongoing.

Quibi

This new version of the series has been directed by Rebecca Thomas and it has a completely new cast among which we find people like Chosen Jacobs, Sophie Thatcher, Queen Latifah, Sam Strike, David Lewis, Mark Duplass, Cameron Bancroft, Tony Hale, Ben Ahlers, and Kristine Froseth.

O'Keefe, Hutton and Thomas also serve as executive producers of the series, which we can see by chapters in Quibi from April 6, the launch date of the video platform that aims to give us short content to enjoy on mobile. . Along with this program, we can enjoy others like 'Survive', with Sophie Turner, or 'The Stranger'.