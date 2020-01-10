When Raúl Velasco called Thalia a rider for her clothes

Share it:

One of the most popular programs on Mexican television was on Siempre en domingo, where several international artists such as Enrique Iglesias, Chayanne and Ana Gabriel, who were next to the legendary Raúl Velasco, came out.

But one of the most uncomfortable broadcasts for a singer was when the star conductor called Thalia, who had finished singing to be interviewed by Raul, who immediately spoke about the costumes she had at the time.

"From the day you debuted in the program until now you have had a very pleasant evolution this outfit that you have now corresponds to a young girl fix you took away the little water that they had put on the first day and now you see nothing more, that you can ask Thalia "said the communicator.

Although this interview was several years ago many Internet users remember the words of the missing presenter, in addition to the reaction of Tommy Mottola's wife, who had no choice but to laugh at the epic moment.

"At that time he was master and lord of the artistic medium and he decided who sang, what he sang and what image he projected", "The corrientota flame and Thalía still thanks him he passed," they wrote to the singer.

It is worth mentioning that Thalía is one of the most important women of Latin pop music today and that she has forged a successful career, since she has launched from that moment countless music videos, as well as becoming an entrepreneur, making it clear that everything You can in this life.

He also has two wonderful children whom he boasts in his social networks whenever he can, because he works hard.