"When one accepts and loves one, it is reflected in life": Dennis Arana of La Academia

Dennis Arana, one of the best five of the Academy in its 2019-2020 edition, in an interview with newspaper EL DEBATE spoke about his stay in the reality show, the way he changed his life, the presentation that marked a before and after in the project and what is coming now in his artistic career.

The 21-year-old from Guatemala was one of the most powerful voices in the TV Azteca project, but the fifth judge decided that he would take fourth place in the talent competition.

From the beginning of the Academy, Dennis, known as "The Golden Chapín" by his followers, proved to be one of the most complete talents inside the house, during live broadcasts he always showed himself transparent regarding his feelings and his way of being, which earned him thousands of fans in Spanish-speaking countries.

In a newspaper interview EL DEBATE defined his experience at La Academia as something that changed his life, his feelings, his security, his way of seeing himself and what made him love himself as he is, the best experience he has had, as well as One of the most difficult.

For Dennis, one of his favorite moments was entering the house for the first time, because it was a dream come true that he had since he was very young, no doubt a day he will remember throughout his life with much love and emotion.

On the other hand, the most difficult moment he lived during his stay in the reality show was having to talk openly about his sexual orientation, since much of his family did not know it and it was very hard for him to assimilate it while being inside the house Without communication with loved ones.

What was the biggest learning you get from La Academia?

The greatest learning is knowing that I can achieve many things, trust me, love me, accept myself, I think they are the most valuable things that one can have, because when one accepts and loves one is reflected in life, in the world and they arrive good things, if you give light, light will return. "

Two of his favorite presentations at La Academia were; 'How I love you' Y 'Born This Way', since with the first he learned to love himself and accept himself and with the second he enjoyed the interpretation too much and shared it with all the people, because he was very happy during that song. On the other hand, interpreting 'My greatest desire' It was a challenge for him, especially for the genre, because he had never sung with a band.

Born This Way, the presentation that marked a before and after The Academy

The presentation of 'Born This Way ' Without a doubt, it marked a before and after in the history of La Academia and according to the finalist he came to feel a certain fear when he was given the subject, especially because of the public's acceptance, since for the first time these subjects were touched on television open, however, he realized being out of the competition that had a lot of acceptance and is one of the people's favorites.

The truth is that I am very happy, I feel very satisfied with the work I did and very happy with the fact that we created this movement as a revolution. "

What is coming now for Dennis Arana?

Dennis Arana is currently focused on the 2020 Academy tour and will later focus on his individual musical career, as well as future projects that he likes, such as musical theater, driving and acting.

I already want to dedicate myself to singing pop, I love it, and to work, to get more music and give it to all the people who are supporting this material. I also love musical theater and television, if at any time there was an opportunity to do musical theater or a series, I would be willing. "

What message are you looking to convey with your new music?

My message is mainly to transmit love and light with my music, to convey a lot of happiness, I would love that this music that in the future can be made is music that people can hear and that gives them those moments of joy, happiness in their day or in the moment I hear it, I think that is my main objective. "

A message for the new generations

The basis of happiness is to be accepted, the basis of happiness is love and, above all, self-love. In the moment in which I accept myself and grab a lot of self-love, the magic begins to happen, a lot of light comes, peace, then believe in you, in what you are and that you love, accept and I promise you that when you are Calm down with what they are, life will come and it will treat them amazing. "