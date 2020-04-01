When Marnie was there: Yonebayashi's maturity before Studio Ponoc

Share it:

In the history of the Ghibli studio, a few years have been as crucial as 2013. In fact, the film studio founded in 1985 faces an important crisis linked to the abandonment of the founder Hayao Miyazaki, announced in September of that year during the 70th Exhibition Venice International Film Festival on the occasion of the presentation of the film The wind that should have been, rises and in fact is his latest feature up to now; a couple of months later the unexpected flop of the film The story of the shining princess of the late co-founder arrives Isao Takahata (died two years ago from lung cancer and author of authentic masterpieces of world cinema such as A tomb for the fireflies and Rain of memories).

As a result of these two events, there is even a rumor that the Ghibli studio is about to close, temporarily or permanently, and on a global level there is open talk of "crisis". The voice of the closure will turn out to be only a voice: however, it is in this complex climate, exacerbated by the certainty of the total identification of the studio with the titanic artistic personality of Miyazaki, which in 2014 comes out in Japanese theaters When Marnie was thereof Hiromasa Yonebayashi, young member of the Ghibli studio. From April 1st, available on Netflix.

The path of Yonebayashi



Yonebayashi started as an animator already in 1997 and in 2010 he made his directorial debut with the splendid Arrietty – The secret world under the floor, which exactly like all his films is based on a children's novel. Just before the release of "Marnie" in theaters, Miyazaki makes it known, through the producer Yoshiyaki Nishimura, of not having liked the poster of the film, finding the image of a pretty blonde child a "totally outdated and cheap gimmick" to attract public attention. In 2015 Yonebayashi will leave the Ghibli studio to participate in the foundation of an independent studio, Ponoc, together with Nishimura himself and who currently has only two feature films produced.

What exactly happened between these two talented animation artists we cannot know and we will never know; what is certain is that When Marnie was there, it is based on a novel of the same name Joan G. Robinson, inserted by Miyazaki himself in the list of his 50 favorite books. On the occasion of the addition of the film on the Netflix streaming platform, we take the opportunity to review this forgotten jewel, which at the time was little appreciated by the public and much more by critics, also being nominated for an Oscar in 2016.

The magic circle

The small one Anna Sasaki he lost his parents in a car accident; raised for some time by her maternal grandmother, she also loses because of the pain caused by the death of her daughter. Time passes: in the present, Anna-chan she is 12 years old and is an introverted and poor health girl, who hates a deep hatred for herself because of the awareness of having a difficult character. The many losses suffered in the few years of life have made her closed and suspicious. The girl who lives with her foster mother Yoriko, (with whom she has a complex relationship) is endowed with an extreme sensitivity and a talent that nobody seems to notice. Following his severe asthmatic attack Yoriko, in agreement with the family doctor, Dr Yamashita, decides to send her for summer vacation in eastern Hokkaido, in the seaside village of Kissakibetsu, where the relatives acquired Kiyomasa and Setsu Oiwa they will take care of her for some time. The hope is that the sea air and the distance from home will do you good.

After an initial hesitation, the girl will end up finding herself more and more comfortable in the house of the "uncles", and overwhelmed by their good mood she will find herself exploring the surroundings until she comes across a falling villa located in the middle of a kind of marsh. The house belonged to a foreigner who used it as a summer residence, but has now been uninhabited for a long time. During a particularly sad night in which memories torment her more than usual, Anna-chan will meet her peer Marnie, a very blonde western girl who has already appeared to her several times in a dream. The new arrival reveals them, in her immediate connection with her, in her sudden affection that even flows into addiction, a hunger for life and love more than palpable.

Marnie teaches her to row, to dance; little by little the two friends tell each other everything, immersed in a dreamy and unreal atmosphere. As their relationship evolves, and that the two girls will share things they would never tell anyone, Anna will come to accept and forgive herself, to finally open up to life until a powerful, poetic and revealing ending.

A bridge between east and west

That Yonebayashi really was, in the intentions of the founder of the Ghibli studio, Miyazaki's designated heir it is little more than gossip, and in any case the pupil and the teacher have long since separated their ways for reasons that we are not given to know. Hayao Miyazaki is, despite old age, working on an upcoming feature film while Hiromasa Yonebayashi's new studio may struggle to engage, although Yonebayashi's first work as a "solo", Mary and the flower of the witch, has also received good reviews and excellent receipts.

Without taking anything away from the goodness of the latter or Arrietty himself, When Marnie was there, it is the film of her definitive maturity, and it is certainly the most personal among those created with the Ghibli studio. Of course, the Miyazakian style continues to be clearly perceived, as for example in the confusion scenes (for example, the sequence in which the "uncles" car takes a hole and the shopping pours everywhere, filling the passenger compartment; the uncles themselves are heavily Miyazakian characters ) but in a much lower way than in the previous feature, whose control of the maestro was felt much more clearly. The rough and extremely hard character of Anna-chan, prey to anguish and social anxiety, her almost physical need to be left alone to draw in peace, is the perfect lever to deal with the theme of being orphans, much felt in Japan. Also Anna-chan's character is extremely Japanese, to the extent that it is unable to express its feelings: the simple and apparently banal metaphor of the "magic circle" introduces the viewer from the beginning into his tormented inner world. When strangers become too intrusive towards him, the viewer can palpably feel his annoyance, while the extroverted character of Marnie, which is proposed to us as a reaction to excessive control by the nurse and the perennial distance of her parents, manages to make her dear in a few scenes.

Another very interesting theme, besides the most obvious one of family relationships, is that ofmeeting between two worlds, east and west, an aspect that can go almost unnoticed at a first viewing of the film but which contributes to cementing the wonderful relationship of friendship that is established between the evanescent blonde girl and the protagonist. From the visual point of view, the two girls differ both physically (although, given not secondary, Anna-chan has blue eyes, a trait that in a very important point of the film is explicitly remarked and that will take on a certain meaning in the light of the final revelation) is characteristically: tough and shady Anna, outgoing and dreamy Marnie.

At their first meeting Anna wears one yukata, traditional Japanese garment, while Marnie always wears fluffy "early twentieth century" clothes. The "exotic" curiosity of one towards the other, absent in the original Robinson novel, perhaps wants to represent a tense bridge between the east and the west, an attempt to renew the aesthetics of the Ghibli studio?

Given the abandonment of Yonebayashi, perhaps this admixture will never happen. From a technical point of view, the good animations, the amazing beauty of the backdrops, the cleanliness of the drawing combine to make the viewing of this film very pleasant; a few notes of a not excessively invasive soundtrack can be appreciated, even if Takatsugu Muramatsu does not reach the stature of Joe Hisaishi, historical author of most of the studio's music. The Italian adaptation is distinguished by the now unmistakable hand of Gualtiero Cannarsi, who in the dialogues curated by him knows how to make himself recognizable from the first moments.