When Kobe Bryant asked Jeanie, owner of the Lakers, to act as Daenerys to sign LeBron James

You have to go back to February 2017 to know one of the episodes that best defines Kobe Bryant, legend of the recently deceased sport, outside the basketball courts. A story that in Spain they have told Gonzalo Vázquez and Andrés Monje in 'El Reverso' (You can hear it here in full).

Los Angeles Lakers, already with Bryant retired, they were still immersed in the worst moment in franchise history. They had not been smelling the Playoffs for years and the possibility of attracting Lebron James With the team done a ruin it seemed almost like a utopia.

That's when Bryant, aware that Jeanie Buss, owner of the franchise after the death of the mythical Jerry Buss, had doubts when it came to orchestrate the final move to try to sign LeBron, organize a meal with her to dispel those doubts. A fundamental meal for the future of the Lakers.

In it, Kobe is blunt. He makes it clear to Jeanie that if he wants James to be interested in signing for the Angelian team and, before, that Magic Johnson is part of the team's directive to tempt the player then of the Cavaliers, he must clean the franchise from top to bottom. Bryant asks me to act like Daenerys Targaryan, the princess of Game of Thrones. "If you are thinking of doing something, get to the end and as soon as possible. If you are going to go around the subject, keep in mind that maybe they will 'kill you'. Be decisive in your resolution and do it with all the consequences. If you don't, you'll be sabotaging yourself, "Bryant appeals to his father's memory.

"Jeanie your father gave you the last word for a reason, you must respect that desire. He gave you the last word, that of the final blow: to make the toughest decisions, and in some situations, you will have to make them. I know perfectly what our objective is, who is the player we want to achieve, but that you know that he is not going to come with all this shit around, you have to clean this up and down. We need another address and new managers. Forget about that star if you don't do that. As a player I tell you that it is about culture, a star has to be convinced that an appropriate culture and an ideal setting surrounds him. He won't want to get a team to a team to deal with a lot of shit, with walls that speak, with an organization that is hitting strokes, "Bryant told him in a very imperative tone.

Jeanie Buss makes the decision

Less than two weeks later after the meal between Bryant and Jeanie Buss, the owner made the decision. Jim Buss, her brother, would no longer serve as vice president of Lakers basketball operations and Mitch Kupchak was totally fired. In turn, Earvin Magic Johnson was named president of Lakers basketball operations and former Bryant representative Rob Pelinka was named General Manager of the franchise.

Bryant appeals to Jeanie's feminine side

Kobe Bryant, in a very clever way, appealed at this decisive moment to the feminine side of Jeanie Buss, making it clear that she had a responsibility with society, beyond with the Lakers. "You are also a model for women, they watch you. You own a franchise and what you do is going to be a stimulus for them. Jeanie, it's not just about the Lakers, but about taking a step forward as a leading member of this essentially male industry".