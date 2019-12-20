When is the winter solstice 2019?

Share it:

Although with the temperatures that it is doing in most of the country nobody would say it, the truth is that autumn is slowly touching its end. So it's a good time to know when exactly the Winter Solstice.

Winter Solstice 2019

It will be on December 22 at 04:19 UTC when the 2019 winter solstice will take place in the North Hemisphere. This will be the shortest day of the whole year. As of December 22, the days will gradually lengthen.

Meanwhile, in the southern hemisphere the December solstice is the Summer Solstice. Spring ends and summer begins. Just at noon the sun reaches the highest point of 365 days a year.

The solstices are defined as those times of the year in which the Sun reaches its maximum southern decline and its maximum northern decline in relation to the Earth's equator. They take place three times a year, in June and December.

They have always had a very important role in the different civilizations of history. Already in the Stone Age they performed different ceremonies and parties. The winter solstice in the northern hemisphere occurs just before Christmas. Christmas is a party that derives from other pagan celebrations.

Both solstices, both winter and summer, mark the beginning of what is known as astronomical winter. However, the date and time are different from year to year. The reason is that the orbital period of planet Earth it's not exact.

Now is the time to wait until December 22 to enjoy the winter solstice 2019 in the northern hemisphere.