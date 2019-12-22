Entertainment

When is the Immaculate Conception Day 2019?

December 22, 2019
Garry
Already in the month of December, it is time to ask when is the Immaculate Conception Day 2019. Yesterday we talked about when is the Constitution Day 2019. Are you also looking forward to the arrival of the December Bridge?

Immaculate Conception Day 2019

The Immaculate Conception Day 2019 is celebrated next Sunday, December 8. In the following autonomous communities the holiday is passed to Monday, December 9: Andalusia, Aragon, Asturias, Cantabria, Castilla y León, Extremadura, Madrid, La Rioja, Ceuta and Melilla.

The Immaculate Conception is the patron of the Spanish Civil Guard and Infantry. Its origin dates back to the one known as the Miracle of Empel in 1585, when the troops of Spain fought against the squad of Admiral Holak. To defend himself, Admiral Holak opened the floodgates of the river dam, flooding the camp of Spanish troops. These were forced to climb a small mountain, the mountain of Empel.

It was there that one of the soldiers while building a fort found the image of the Immaculate Conception. That night the river froze. The troops of Spain took advantage of it and surprised the squad of Holak, achieving the victory. He Immaculate Conception's Day It has been celebrated since the middle of the 17th century.

One of the most special and interesting parties is celebrated in Torrejoncillo, Cáceres. It is considered of National Tourist Interest. On December 7 at 10:00 p.m. an image of Mary Immaculate appears, accompanied by men covered with white sheets. The riders wait in the Plaza Mayor. Upon the arrival of the Virgin, they shoot their shotguns into the air. On December 8, the inhabitants of Torrejoncillo dress in their traditional dress remembering the Miracle of Empel.

