When is the draw for the Christmas Lottery 2019 and see how

If you have already bought a tenth Christmas Lottery and you have made participations for your friends and family, surely you are looking forward to the draw date. Will you be the lucky one who wins you "El Gordo" the first prize? Then we tell you when it's Christmas Lottery 2019 and how you can see it. Take note!

Sweepstakes Lottery Christmas 2019: when is it and how to see it

The draw will be held next December 22th at the Teatro Real in Madrid. It will begin at 9:15 am and you have several options to watch it.

If you live in Madrid and have the opportunity, you can go personally to the Teatro Real to follow the raffle live and direct. Admission is free, and no need to book room or anything like that. The attendees entrance It is in order of arrival, until full capacity is reached. People usually come well in advance, and there are even those who spend the night there. And do not forget to dress up to go to the Royal Theater is a tradition.

If you can't go to the Teatro Real, don't worry because you have many more options to follow the draw in real time. OK Diario give coverage Lottery Christmas, so our platform will out about if you've been blessed with one of the prizes of the Lottery Christmas.

On December 22 you can also follow the draw for television, starting at 9:00 a.m. La 1.

Therefore, you have many options to see the Extraordinary Christmas Lottery Draw and know in real time if your tenth is one of the lucky numbers. Remember that "El Gordo", the first prize, means earning 400,000 euros per tenth (before taxes).