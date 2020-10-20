when is Season 3 out on Prime Video?

It is one of the most popular series of the last period, as well as one of the highest quality shows we have been able to witness between 2019 and 2020: The Boys It continues to be a hit, and fans can’t wait to see the new episodes following The Boys 2’s incredible season finale. But when could the series return?

Today we will try to clarify, by putting together the information we are available and comparing it with what the production has done for the two previous cycles of episodes.

The first season of the show written by Eric Kripke, after a long gestation, filming began on May 22, 2018, to finish on October 11 of the same year. Several months later the series was released in the catalog Amazon Prime Video, i.e. July 26, 2019.

The week before the airing of the first season, the same Amazon confirmed that there would be a second season, production of which began during the same week, with filming ending November 2019. Starting September 4, 2020, on a weekly basis, the series with Karl Urban appeared in the catalog Prime with its second season.

What we do know is that Eric Kripke is aiming to start filming season three for the first few months of 2021. If the series follows the same time frame as its first two seasons, filming could already wrap up in the spring of 2021 ( hoping that the global COVID-19 pandemic does not slow down production and allows it to continue without further slowdown). And what about the release date? We know that several months have always passed between the last take of the season and the publication of the same, also due to the enormous post-production work that such a series requires. If the job scans were well respected, one of the most optimistic release dates could be end of autumn 2021, leaving at least six months for post-production to refine the series. However, it cannot be ruled out that we can move on to the following winter, up to the first months of 2022. We will therefore have to wait a little longer.

Waiting to discover news from the set, here you can find our review of the sensational finale of the second season of The Boys.

And you? Look forward to the new insane episodes of The Boys? Let us know in the comments space!