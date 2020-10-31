When is Demon Slayer set? A leap into the Japan of the past

We are used to always seeing a Japan with samurai, swords and battles thanks to the various videogame representations. But there is also another more recent Japan that is mostly taken up in manga instead. And one of those who did it was Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, which ended a few months ago.

During Demon Slayer, as the viewers of the first season of the Ufotable anime could also see, we are dealing with the swordsmen but not with the samurai. Also together with Tanjiro and Nezuko we travel to various places, mainly desolate but also someone we know as Tokyo. Let’s group all these elements together to understand when Demon Slayer is set.

Let’s start from one point: samurai are hardly ever mentioned in the series. This is because their order that has become famous in the collective imagination will be abolished in the late 1800s with the Meiji restructuring. The period in the battle against the demon of the hands that he asks Tanjiro of the period in which they are living is then remarked. Tanjiro replies that they are in the Taisho period, or the years between 1912 and 1926. These were inspired by a strong westernization that gradually changed the Japanese lifestyle and technologies.

And precisely technology gives us another hand to understand what historical moment we are in. At the end of the first season of Demon Slayer we see a train, which will also be the main theater of the story of Demon Slayer: Infinity Train. That kind of train came to Japan in the 1920s 1900, thus confirming that we are in the final phase of the Taisho period.

Therefore it can be said that Demon Slayer is set in around 1920, after the First World War and at the turn of the transformation of Japan into an imperialist country. Who knows if Demon Slayer 2 will give us other clear clues to contextualize the historical period of Koyoharu Gotouge’s story.