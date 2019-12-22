When is Constitution Day 2019?

Share it:

Putting an end to the month of November, it's time to ask when is the Constitution Day 2019. A very binding day in our country as it commemorates the first votes that took place in Spain since the Franco Regime, in 1978. That was when the Constitution of 78 was approved, which is still in force today.

The Constitution Day 2019 is celebrated next December 6, 2020, national holiday.

On December 6, 1978 the Spaniards went to vote at the polls to approve the Spanish Constitution in a constitutional referendum. The Constitution had been previously approved by the Congress of Deputies.

The Constitution largely represented freedom and plurality. In short, the arrival of democracy in Spain. In the new text, many contents that the Spaniards had been demanding for decades were approved: public liberties, national sovereasaplandty, decentralization and division of powers.

The 1978 Constitution It was the first one reached by consensus in our country. Some of the fundamental bases of the text are the following: freedom of education, equality before the law, the right to education and the right to health protection.

He Constitution Day 2019 It is a day of celebration, in which the Spaniards are proud of the excellent work done by the different forces at a very complicated time for the implementation of democracy. Therefore, it is a good time to reflect on everything that democracy has been.

Constitution Day is very important in the educational field. It is essential that the youngest know the relevance of the fundamental norm. It is also celebrated with special emphasis on the institutional sphere, with different official acts.