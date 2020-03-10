when Hollywood invented a film critic to promote his films

Share it:

Hollywood studios pay much more attention to the opinion of film critics than many people believe and there was a time when it even gave rise to Sony invented one to be able to include laudatory phrases for some of the premieres of Columbia Pictures. The "critic" in question was called David Manning and you have to go back to the summer of the year 2,000 to know what happened.

A seemingly perfect plan

It was then that a Sony executive whose identity is unknown decided to invent David Manning of the newspaper The Ridgefield Press. The name was that of an acquaintance of his, while he chose that small publication because the executive in question had been raised in that small town in the state of Connecticut. Everything was calculated and the first film to be affected by it was ‘The Patriot’, released in the United States on June 30 of the year 2000.

The play went well and he decided to continue using Manning to promote titles like ‘The Shadowless Man’, ‘Vertical boundary’, ‘The Damned: Desert Vampires’, ‘Knight’s destiny’ and ‘I'm made an animal’. It seemed that no one was going to realize what happened, but the thing changed on June 1, 2001.

The truth is uncovered

Journalist John horn I had been working on an article on the practices of some studies to invite critics of very small publications to value some of their upcoming releases. Normally, there were enough appointments to highlight them as little less than the second coming of Christ, but that article led Horn to contact The Ridgefield Press to speak with Manning and it was then that the truth was discovered.

The Ridgefield Press warned Horn that David Manning did not exist, which led Horn to publish an article in Newsweek uncovering the bad practice done by Sony. From the company they did not hesitate to recognize it, blaming it on the decision of a single executive alone and issuing the following statement:

It was an incredibly stupid decision and we are horrified. We are investigating it and will take the necessary measures.

The scandal jumped coinciding with the premiere of ‘I'm made an animal’, so we quickly had to make changes to the promotional campaign of the film with Rob schneider. However, some came to launch with the Manning phrase highlighted at the top of the poster: “The producers of genial A great dad ”have delivered another win" After all, if you can choose what to stand out, it will always be better that you can design to your liking.

The problems soon accumulated to Sony, since just a few days later it came to light that the studio had used its own employees as spectators of especta The Patriot ’for television spots, which defined it as the perfect movie for a date. The study acknowledged having done something similar months later with ‘Snatch: Pigs and Diamonds’, noting that they had changed their marketing team and that such practices had been banished forever.

Sony soon removed the posters and insisted that it was a decision taken alone by that anonymous executive, but resisted admitting responsibilities, casting freedom of expression as justification. It didn't work, since Several spectators sued the company for fraud.

Legal consequences

As expected, Sony tried to the decision is annulled that the justice took against him, without obtaining it although in an adjusted way, since one of the three magistrates of the Court of Appeal of California did dictate in his favor, pointing out that it was “the most frivolous case"Of his career and that Manning's phrases would not fool any viewer.

Finally, Sony chose to reach an out-of-court settlement in August 2005 whereby in exchange for not taking any responsibility, it agreed to pay $ 5 to those who had seen some of the six titles in question up to a maximum amount of 1.5 million dollars. In addition, if that amount is not reached, the remaining amount would be donated to the charity.

In this way, David Manning's case was settled, although many would surely appreciate knowing at some point what made someone from Sony feel the need to invent a film critic. I'm afraid we'll never know that.