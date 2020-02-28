When Gloria Trevi was the queen of the calendars photos + video

Share it:

In the early 90s, there was nothing so loud on the radio that Gloria Trevi's songs, including Doctor Psychiatrist and Loose Hair, and she was already a famous artist that everyone wanted to see on television and in television. concerts he gave.

But also, for those same years, just in 1992, the first of four Gloria Trevi calenaries was released and they were sold "like hot bread".

Maritza López, the photographer of Gloria Trevi's calendars, recalls that, after launching in 1992 the first calendar of the singer-songwriter originally from Monterrey, it was a total success.

In an interview that circulates on YouTube and Univisión made Maritza López, this account that Sergio Andrade, representative of La Trevi, sent him several calendars and she was fortunate to be their official photographer.

Maritza López has several anecdotes about her work alongside Gloria Trevi, who is currently one of the greatest figures of the song in Mexico and loved in many other countries for her music.

Maritza relates for example that the singer of old shoes suffered because she did not want to make these images.

Gloria was already wearing torn stockings and ruffled hair, she had a recognized image and Sergio wanted to do the unthinkable, a sensual calendar for the sheer pleasure of seeing the light singer of clothes. ”

In 1992, after the launch of the first calendar of Glori Trevi, López says that the first run of the calendar managed to sell 120 thousand copies in just a few days.

Maritza, Sergio and Gloria herself were surprised by the unexpected success they had with the launch of that first calendar and then other editions were made in 1993, 1994 and 1995.