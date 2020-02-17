When Gabriel Soto was 21 years old and wanted to be Mr. Wold 1996

Share it:

Gabriel Soto is an actor who is already one of the spoiled among housewives and Mexican women and has been successful in the world of soap operas in stories such as A refuge for love, Love came and currently single with daughters.

The actor Gabriel Soto in his beginnings in the world of the show participated in Mr. World 1996, however he did not win, and years later he was part of a musical group. He then tried success as a soloist, but failed.

A video is circulated on YouTube that shows how the participation of the ex-husband of Geraldine Bazan in the election night of Mr. World 1996, when he was just 21 years old and wanted to make a career in the show.

In the contest, Gabriel managed to reach the final of the first edition and faced competitors from Puerto Rico, Jamaica, Turkey and Belgium. The representative of Belgium obtained the first place and Soto the second.

After this event, Gabriel, originally from Mexico City, dedicated himself to modeling and had a lot of work in this area, then began acting in soap operas such as My dear Isabel and Alma Rebelde.

Over the years he got more work as an actor and obtained important roles in soap operas such as Friends and Rivals, Spell, That poor so rich, Free to love you and Blind Date.









And he was also part of the Kairo group, in the late 90s, and tried to launch himself as a soloist, but luck and success favored him.









Gabriel is currently 44 years old and has become one of the spoiled actors of the female audience in Mexico and other countries.







