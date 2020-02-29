TV Shows

When Erika Buenfil tried to succeed as a singer and failed

February 29, 2020
Edie Perez
In the 80s, Erika Buenfil was one of the most successful actresses thanks to her work on soap operas such as Angelica and Amor in silence and tried to succeed as a singer, but failed.

Erika Buenfil recorded in the 80s four musical productions: A Heart is Wanted, Forgive Me, I am a Woman and Close to You, and although she did a lot of promotion and was very dear as a soap opera actress, she did not succeed as a singer.

In 1985, Erika Buenfil starred with great success the soap opera Angélica next to Sergio Goyri, which was broadcast at night on Channel 2 of Televisa, The Channel of Stars.

In Ángélica, Erika sang Awake to Love (official theme of it) and after that she was anxious to try her luck in music, so she released Wanted for a Heart, her first album.




Between 1985 and 1990, Erika worked hard as a singer and among his followers he placed songs such as Forgive Me, I am a woman, Deception and Never, but his musical career did not take off at all and he chose to abandon it.




In the following years, Erika Buenfil continued her ascending career as a soap opera actress and starred in others such as Love in Silence, Marisol, Deception and Stolen Life.

Several videos circulate on YouTube in which Erika is seen singing some of the songs cited, in full youth, when she lived in her twenties.




And when they have questioned her about why she did not continue singing, she has simply answered that unfortunately neither the public nor the journalists gave her the opportunity to prove that she could become a successful singer.

Erika became an actress in the world of Mexican soap operas and has always been in force in them. He has also done a lot of theater and has visited much of the Mexican Republic with different staging.




Currently, Erika who is originally from Monterrey, Nuevo León, Mexico, also serves as youtuber through her channel Sazonando con la Buenfil, where she already has thousands of subscribers.




