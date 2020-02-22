When does Vikings 6 return?

Share it:

Although we have many questions after seeing the impressive mid-season finale of 'Vikings' – which was broadcast in Spain last Tuesday, February 18 – the first and fundamental question is: when is the eleventh episode of this sixth season? That is, how long will the break last? midseason?

Well, according to the data recorded in iMDB, the second part of season 6 of 'Vikings' he has scheduled the arrival of his chapter 11, programmed -in theory- for the December 4, 2020 in the United States through History Channel. And since Spain arrives a little later, if we follow the pattern we had in this first installment, it should be done two weeks later than the original broadcast. That is, he will do it practically for Christmas.

Although we do not have an established fixed date, what is clear is that we will have to wait until very at the end of 2020 to see how the story ends forever and to answer the two big questions left by the tenth episode: What exactly happened to Bjorn? True is that Alexander Ludwig He has already given us some clue about it, and well, it seems that we still will not have to say goodbye to the protagonist. And with Ivar? Is he the new King of all Norway? How will your story end with Oleg? The Boneless also its creator has brought us some odd things, and it seems that it will be less bad than it seems …

