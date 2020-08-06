when does the new season come out on Netflix?

Share it:

Stranger Things it's definitely one of the top Netflix series, and after the Emmy Awards nomination, fans are eagerly awaiting the arrival of the fourth season.

Unfortunately, the series conceived by the Duffer brothers also suffered a sharp halt due to the pandemic, e filming in March had just begun. Most of the production jobs were supposed to occupy a period from January to August, but of course everything was postponed to a date to be set. Now that the situation is slowly returning to normal (or at least adequate security procedures exist), the mechanism will be restarted.

Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin) had indicated autumn as a period for the restart, and in fact there are already rumors of a provisional reopening date for the sets. Since there are different locations, unfortunately it is hard to believe that everything will be completed by 2020. Those who expected to find the group of friends in late summer or early autumn, as happened for the first three seasons, are bound to be disappointed.

We have to consider that at the end of the shoot the post-production phase will follow, which however fast it will take away the first months of the coming year, so we could be optimistic assume an exit in the spring of 2021. For the moment there is no official news on the matter, although Natalia Dyer spoke of the delay as a blessing for Stranger Things.