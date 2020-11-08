When does the Game of Thrones take place? The historical truth behind the series

After the conclusion of the eighth season of Game of Thrones, many have said they are dissatisfied with what we have witnessed, and the hopes are all now in the hands of George RR Martin, in charge of carrying on the stories of some of the most beloved protagonists with The Winds of Winter, and giving an ending to the saga better than the one in the series.

Waiting to find out when, and if we will ever get our hands on The winds of winter, we have dedicated a series of insights and FAQs to the franchise, such as a focus on who could “win” the Game of Thrones, or the locations of the Game of Thrones set. Today, however, we are here to try to talk to you about a rather difficult topic, namely: in what era it is set Game of Thrones? Let’s try to clarify.

If it comes to talking about the world created by George R. R. Martin the answer is simple, and it is enough to be an expert in the “historical” events that gave rise to the events we witnessed in the A Song of Ice and Fire. For those who do not fully know the history behind the universe of Chronicles, let’s make a quick summary: according to what is considered the official chronology, the Chronology of the Known World (that is, the set of lands that are part of the narrative universe of the chronicles), the first “written” historical evidence is dated to about 6000 years before the “Achievement” of Aegon I Targaryen, which is regarded in the Western world as the key event for dating historical events. The western continent has existed long before, but there is no certainty about how human civilization was born.

As mentioned, around 6000 BC (Before Aegon), the Andali invaded the whole Westeros, conquering it all (except the North) and introduced writing within the continent. From year 0, or from Achievement, up to the events narrated in the main events of the Chronicles (and, consequently, of the television show) almost 300 years pass; if, in fact, the Robert’s Rebellion, which begins a series of chain events that will lead to the “game of the throne”, takes place between 280 and 281 C.A. (or, from the conquest of Aegon), the events of the show’s first season come to life in 298 AR, ending with the eighth season in 305 AR

The situation is quite different if we were to try to historically date the original TV series in “our” history HBO. In fact, starting from the assumption that a precise temporal scan cannot be given, as they are totally devoid of elements that link the television show to the history of the world we know, we can hypothesize that in any case it may be a medieval society that we witness in the fantasy drama: taking as established the fact that the imagery of the series has largely taken from different medieval periods, the most plausible theory is that it can be compared, in terms of progress, weapons, architecture, and even fashion, to late European Middle Ages, approximately between 1400 and 1500. Hypothesis that can be strengthened, considering the ending that involved the character of Arya Stark (Maisie Williams), intent on embarking on a journey to the West to discover new lands, following in the footsteps of European explorers at the turn of the 15th and 16th centuries. Obviously these are only small inspirations, and the reality is that it would be difficult to locate the events of Chronicles in the world we live in.

And while we leave you with a useful guide to stream the episodes of GOT, the ball passes to you: what do you think of the plausible “historical” setting of Game of thrones? Let us know with a comment in the dedicated space!