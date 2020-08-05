when does the fifth season of the animated series come out?

Share it:

Rick and Morty could win an Emmy for best animated series, but the real prize for fans will be the arrival of a new season, full of hilarious gags and crazy adventures.

Now that the fourth season is complete on Netflix, many are in fact wondering when they will be able to continue watching. Unfortunately, the series is famous for making itself longed for between seasons, although we can rejoice knowing that the new episodes are already in progress.

The pandemic has certainly slowed things down, so much so that to conclude the work on the fourth, the voice actors had to equip themselves on their own inside their homes, as revealed by Sarah Chalke. The latest news in this regard indicated that the writing phase was still proceeding, even if no actor had yet received the script.

To be very optimistic, the fifth season could debut as early as autumn 2020. As happened with the fourth, the initial five episodes could be produced first, completed and distributed, and the authors could later concentrate on the final part (which at that point would come out in 2021). There is still no certainty about it, and it is also plausible that the production wants to take all the necessary time, given the health emergency in the USA. In this case we could hypothesize a single release in the early months of 2021.

It will hardly go further that period, given that Dan Harmon is already working on season 6. Looking forward to news, and to find out more in terms of plot, we refer you to the Rick and Morty 4 finale.