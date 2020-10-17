when does season 5 come out? The latest from the set

One of the most anticipated series in the near future is the fifth season of Riverdale, a teen drama that has been able to free itself from the stereotypes of the genre, thanks to the dark-hued narration and references to David Lynch. Unfortunately, with Riverdale season 5 we will have to say goodbye to Skeet Ulrich, one of the most beloved actors of the series.

In fact, the Riverdale cast has been back on the set for several weeks, the Vancouver “bubble” created by The CW to ensure that one of its flagship shows can continue its production, after the sudden closure before the end of the fourth season, due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

The first news from the set is that the actors of Riverdale they shot three “bridge” episodes, which will make it possible to combine the narrative arcs left open from the fourth season with the beginning of the narrative linked to the fifth cycle of episodes. Considering that Skeet Ulrich (with Marisol Nichols) originally would have abandoned the series after the conclusion of the fourth season, we can consider the actor’s farewell to the set as the probable conclusion of the filming of the “bridge episodes”.

A further update on the progress of filming was offered to us by a post on Instagram (which you can find at the bottom of the news) of the actress Sarah Desjardins, interpreter of Donna Sweett, which we now know will make a surprise return in the upcoming season of Riverdale. The narrative arc of the character, in fact, seemed concluded, but the evil character of Donna will still create problems for our protagonists, it seems.

And now? Now we have one of the hottest topics of the last period about the show conceived by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, or the now famous Riverdale time jump for the fifth season, which will be seven years old, and which will see most of the actors involved in different narrative arcs than those we have already witnessed. In addition, a new character has already been introduced who will become a regular in the series: Tabitha Tate will be played by Erinn Westbrook in Riverdale 5.

What about the release date? The CW has already announced that, unlike previous seasons in which Riverdale had had October as the release date of the premiere (except for the first season released in January 2017), the show will return to our screens starting from the month of January 2021. However, rumors still to be confirmed, claim that there could be the possibility of a slight advance in the release of the first episode (indicatively, in December 2020), if production does not suffer further slowdowns. We’ll see.

And you? Look forward to the next season’s Riverdale? Let us know in the comments space!