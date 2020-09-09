when does next season come out on Netflix?

Share it:

The Umbrella Academy has been able to carve out in two seasons a great enthusiasm around, so much so that showrunner Steve Blackman is already at work for The Umbrella Academy 3, and the great consensus of audiences and critics that the series produced by Netflix lead to general confidence in the future of the superhero family.

But the question now seems to be only one: when will the third season of The Umbrella Academy? It might seem at first glance bad news that Netflix has not yet confirmed the existence of the third iteration of the series, but in reality it is quite normal to have to wait a little longer: after all, the second season came out on July 31 and the streaming platform will likely want a few more weeks to pass before announcing the renewal. Except for sensational surprises, therefore, we will soon be able to return to admire the exploits of the family Hargreeves.

After all, there are still many questions that need to be answered: the protagonists have managed to save the world once again, believing they can safely return to their timeline, but the shocking season finale of The Umbrella Academy 2 has changed all the cards on the table. What we all expect to see is a series of clashes between two real “families” of superheroes.

And then again, what will be the fate of Ben? Anyone who has seen the second season knows the fate that the “dead” brother of the Hargreeves family had to endure, but the finale of The Umbrella Academy 2 presented us with a “new” Ben. What awaits us from here on out?

Too many questions remained to not clamor for a third season, which is in the air, but which probably, also due to the many postponements due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, it seems unlikely that it will arrive before 2022.

Did you like the second season of The Umbrella Academy? Can’t wait to see how the events of the Hargreeves continue? Let us know in the comments space!