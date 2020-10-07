when does next season come out on Netflix?

For five years now, Better Call Saul has established itself as one of the best series we have ever seen. The fifth season has kept us in suspense and, waiting for the last cycle of episodes that will conclude Jimmy McGill’s “descent into hell”, Peter Gould has expressed himself on what will be the ending of Better Call Saul.

The question we all ask ourselves now is: when will we be able to witness the show’s sixth and final season? Let’s start with what we know.

The fifth season of the crime drama signed by Vince Gilligan e Peter Gould was released starting from February 23, 2020, to end on April 20, 2020 (in Italy, the last 3 dubbed episodes arrived only on July 3, 2020). The original goal of the show was, as it was for the first two seasons and for the fifth, to aim for a release that would cover the period February / April of 2021, with the only “exceptions” that would remain those of the third ( release between April and June 2017) and the fourth season (between August and October of 2018).

Indeed, the production of the show with Bob Odenkirk had started again in February 2020, before the lockdown caused the forced stop. Unfortunately, we do not know at what point the filming stopped, but unfortunately the bad news did not end, because in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Peter Gould stated that: “we are working to shoot everything in maximum safety, we wouldn’t want to wait too long to get back to shooting, but we’ll have to see“, announcing that filming will resume no earlier than the start of 2021.

With times moving forward so far, it would seem difficult to expect episodes to come out before mid-2021, if not at the end of the same year. But there is positive news: the episodes of the sixth season will be 13, and not 10 like the past seasons.

Recently, Better Call Saul won her first Emmy Award (however, only in the Creative Arts, and not in Primetime), as best series with short comedy episodes or drama for the web series Better Call Saul Employee Training: Legal Ethics With Kim Wexler, with Rhea Seehorn. Unfortunately, for the Primetime Emmy the series will still have to wait, despite the wonderful fifth season: here you can find our review of Better Call Saul 5.

And you? Look forward to the return of Better Call Saul? Let us know in the comments space!