When does Dying Light 2 come out? Maybe very soon, according to an ASUS promotion

As discovered by the SegmentNext editorial staff, a new promotion has appeared on the ASUS official website involving Dying Light 2 with an offer that suggests a launch window very close to the Techland blockbuster.

According to what is shown on the portal of the tech giant of Taiwan, those who decide to purchase one of the company's products listed on the site from 1 July to 31 August this year will be able to participate in the promotional initiative that will allow them to free download on PC Dying Light and, above all, Dying Light 2.

To feed the rumors about the hypothesis of the "imminent" launch of the second chapter of Techland's appreciated open-world action horror series, however, it is not so much the inclusion of the game in the promotion, but rather theunusual time window chosen by ASUS to allow users to redeem their free copy of Dying Light 2, i.e. from July 15th to September 13th. And this, without considering the fact, certainly not secondary, that the bookings of the title are not yet open in any digital store or physical store.

Curiously, in the weeks indicated by ASUS to redeem a copy of the two titles of the Dying Light series, the event on the Xbox Series X games should be foreseen: the Microsoft show will therefore be the media frame chosen by Techland to officially announce the Dying Light 2 launch date and start pre-orders? Waiting to find out what is boiling, we remind you that Techland recently broke off relations with Chris Avellone after the latter was accused of harassment.