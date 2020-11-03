When does Carl die on The Walking Dead? Here’s what changes from the series to the comic

The Walking Dead has had tremendous success ever since ten years ago the first episode was aired on AMC, the series based on the comics of Robert Kirkman has set audience records and millions of fans fans all over the world.

But now lives a quite evident collapse, perhaps also because of the differences between the small screen and the now completed comic story, one question remains, who knows if the AMC title will have the same ending as the comic in some way since, in episode nine of the eighth season, Carl Grimes is dead.

The sheriff’s son was seen by many as the true protagonist in the series, the child growing up in a lost world, the boy who wanted to follow in his father’s footsteps and fight to defend his community but we have never seen him become a man.

After initially following the plot of the comics, The Walking Dead deviated from the main points of the story. Some characters who have appeared in most comics have long since died on the TV show and vice versa. The show has long been challenging expectations of viewers by killing the characters who survive in the original comic material but Carl’s death really changes everything readers knew about the story.

In the comics, Carl he survived until the end, even outliving his father. In the final issue, Carl is an adult with a wife, Sophia (who also died in the show) and a little girl named Andrea, a tribute to his stepmother, the very Andrea who in the TV series instead we saw die. Carl tells his daughter a story about how her grandfather, Rick, helped change the world. But that will never happen on the TV show, and it’s a real shame.

In the series, Carl he saved Siddiq, but it was bitten by a zombie. Ravaged by the news, Rick left his dying son with a gun and Carl took his own life not to revive. The purpose of this death seemed to be to surprise audiences and show that anything could happen at any time on the show trying to rekindle interest, but potentially it could have been a mistake.

The Walking Dead began as a series on Rick Grimes trying to find his family, and the comics ended with Rick changing the world so that Carl could live to tell his story. But, with Carl dead and Rick missing after Andrew Lincoln left the show, none of these characters can play a role in the eleventh and final season of the series.

The place of Carl in the series it could be taken from the small Judith. In the comics, Baby Judith and Lori are dead. On the TV show, Lori died giving birth to Judith, but the little girl is alive and represents the hope for the group and the motivation to fight. After Carl’s death and Rick’s exit from history, Judith emerged as a young force but vitale for the survivors, the symbol of the future of the company. This change from the original material offers a Judith the chance to one day tell his son who he was Rick Grimes.